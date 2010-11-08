Was the Gargantuan Loss of Democratic House Seats a Massacre or Just a Disaster?

TNR bloggers are arguing among themselves and in the blogosphere generally whether the gargantuan loss of House seats by Democrats is a massacre or just a disaster.

The only real consolation for the party is what happened in New York and California. They are still true-blue.

And the only consolation for the country is that a few of the nuttier Tea Party waiters lost. But the true enormity came where intellectual liberals and liberal intellectuals almost never really look or act: in the 50 states and their representative bodies.

As a friend wrote me: