Mr. Conrad is Not a Jew

(5.) An official advice from the Burgomaster certifying that I had been elected Burgess of the city of Cracow with the remission of the usual fees, “to honor the memory of his father as a Patriot and Man of Letters,” and addressed to the Highborn Lady Teofila Bobrowska as the (maternal) grandmother and the natural guardian of the minor (1869) Conrad Korzeniowski.

(This last document established my descent on my mother’s side.)

In sending these and other documents in 1864, when I became a British subject, my maternal uncle advised me that if I wanted to know something more about my descent I would find it in the archives of the Province of Podolia, relating mainly to the eighteenth century, but (he wrote to me at the same time) that he had had researches made already, which showed that during that century my paternal ancestors were men of substance and what may be called “prominent citizens” frequently elected to provincial offices of trust, and forming alliances in their own modest sphere after the usual several years’ service in the armies of the republic. My paternal grandfather served in the Polish army from 1817 to 1820, when he sold his land in Podolia and came to live on his wife’s estate in Volhynia. Their fortune, which descended to my father, his brother and his sister, was confiscated by the Russian government in consequence of the rebellion of 1863. Those are the origins and this is my history before my arrival in England. After that it is carried on documentarily by a series of my discharges (V. G. as to “character” and V. G. as to abilities) as seaman and officer in the British Merchant Service up to the year ‘94. From that time to the present day it is carried on by my written and published pages, eighteen volumes in all, which have a certain amount of recognition. The police of the County of Kent have nothing against me—in fact, if anything, I am rather honorably known to them; even to the extent that one day when our car broke down on road the son of our local superintendent of police came out to the rescue—five miles—in his own car, and was perfectly charming. But that may have been on account of my wife, who is a very popular person, and—I add—not a Jewess.

So if it pleases—to declare me an anarchist, a forger of bank notes or anything like that, I trust you will be good enough to affirm to everybody that it can disproved on documentary evidence.