Lessons from Bush 43

Matt Lauer's interview revealed nothing about the ex-president—which is all we need to know.

Humankind is, roughly speaking, divided into neurotic and non-neurotic people. Some people stay awake at night obsessing over every decision they’ve made, endlessly pondering intractable problems and existential quandaries—and some people don’t. George W. Bush is firmly in the latter category.

We’ve long known this. So, when Bush sat down for an interview with Matt Lauer on Monday night—the day before the release of his memoir, Decision Points—it’s not as though anyone expected him to be particularly chastened or introspective. Still, the hour-long special was anticlimactic; it hammered home the reality that Bush just isn’t a very interesting figure. Even after two terms in which he embodied liberals’ worst fears and aroused their most righteous passions, there’s little the ex-president says that’s worth analyzing—and, on his own, there’s little he can teach anyone about American politics.

To recap: Bush admits to few mistakes, seems to take pride in not learning from them when he does, and, well into his seventh decade of life, doesn’t see the need to address even the most complex situations with anything approaching nuance. Yes, these are old, tired complaints. College freshmen were making them in 2002. But, in talking to Lauer, Bush confirmed every one of them.

“I’m a deliberative person,” he told Lauer. But he isn’t. Deliberative people can smoothly handle follow-up questions, and follow-up questions remain the proverbial mice to Bush’s lumbering elephant. He said he was sure he was for waterboarding, but, when Lauer asked if he’d be OK with a foreign country waterboarding Americans, Bush dodged the question, instead saying that people should read Decision Points. He was absolutely certain about that Iraq intelligence, he assured Lauer, but, when asked if he’d make the same decision to go to war again, all Bush said was that Iraqis are better off without Saddam. He referenced his bailout-era “I’ve abandoned free market principles to save the free market system” line with something like pride, but, apparently, he’s never taken the obvious next step and asked himself whether the meltdown should spur a full reexamination of his thoughts on the free market. (He assured Lauer that a lack of regulation wasn’t responsible for the crisis.)