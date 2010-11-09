Life In Ohio, A Continuing Series

It's the "again" that really makes the headline here:

Dublin man accused of collecting urine again

A man whose urine fetish led to the passage of a state law forbidding the collection of bodily fluids has been charged with violating the law in Delaware County.

Alan Patton, 59, of Dublin, was arrested today and charged with criminal mischief and unlawful collection of a bodily substance, Delaware County Sheriff Walter L. Davis III announced.

I don't think normal states need to have laws against the unlawful collection of a bodily substance.