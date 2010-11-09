In Pelosi They Trust?

Last week, when Nancy Pelosi first announced that she wanted to keep leading the House Democratic caucus, I wasn’t sure what to think about it. Now it seems increasingly likely that Pelosi will get her wish. And I’m still not sure what to think about it.

It’s not because I have mixed feelings about Pelosi’s tenure as Speaker. As I’ve written several times, I think she will go down as one of the most successful House leaders in modern history. The last two years, in particular, have witnessed the sort of legislative activity we haven’t seen since the 1960s. It could be another 50 years before we see its likes again.

Pelosi doesn’t deserve all the credit for that, obviously. But she deserves a lot. Just ask anybody who watched her conjure up a majority for health care reform in January and February of 2010, when most of Washington was convinced it was a lost cause. If choosing a leader for the Democrats over the next two years were simply a matter of recognizing past achievement, Pelosi would win that contest, hands down. And that’s true even if you believe--as some do but I do not--her leadership was a decisive factor in handing the Republicans control of the House next year.

But the stakes of this choice are too high to make it about who earned the post. It’s about who will do the best job going forward.