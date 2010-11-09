Mandates For Me, Not For Thee

Election results are the product of all kinds of things: economic conditions, political conditions (a midterm, a party holding many or fewer seats), voters judgments of the candidates' policy stances, money, candidate charisma, and other things. Of course, the exact proportion of each of these is impossible to pin down. Here's what I wrote after President Obama's win in 2008:

In reality, no president ever truly has a mandate, in the sense of the electorate voting for him as if his entire platform were a ballot initiative. Candidates' platforms play a role in who wins elections, but so do economic conditions, scandals, the candidates' personalities, and the Election Day weather in Philadelphia. The proportion of each factor is variable, though sometimes the broad contours can be seen. (Lyndon Johnson's 1964 landslide was clearly more of an ideological affirmation than Jimmy Carter's 1976 post-Watergate squeaker.)

The post-election spin game usually consists of the winning side characterizing its victory as a pure policy referendum, and the losing side dismissing its loss as a flukish product of pure circumstance. If you want to watch the spin game in action, read Jay Cost's triumphal analysis in the Weekly Standard. Here's Cost on why the Republicans won:

Dissatisfaction was not limited to the sluggish pace of economic recovery. Voters also disapproved of the health care bill, the stimulus package, and the level of deficit spending; they expressed a sense that government has become too big and too intrusive.

More than half of all voters said that President Obama’s policies will “hurt the country,” and the general impression left by the reams of exit poll cross tabs is that in 2010, the American people agree with Ronald Reagan’s declaration, “Government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem.” Despite their disapproval of the Republican party, voters disliked the Democratic party enough to give the GOP another chance.

None of this is much of a surprise, except to those who refused to believe the rebuke was coming. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen, Pat Caddell, and Doug Schoen have been warning Democrats for some time that the midterms would be calamitous for them. Liberals ignored them during the campaign, and many will continue to do so, preferring to see the results as a consequence of the irrational wrath of voters who wrongly punished the Democrats for the failures of the Bush administration.

So Republicans won because Democrats were too liberal, plain and simple. Ignore all those political science models showing economic growth and Democratic overstretch alone would have given the GOP a majority.

Now, if the election was a pure ideological rebuke, how did Democrats win in 2008? After all, the health care plan, cap and trade and the like were all in the platform and part of the debate when Democrats won a huge victory. How did that get past the discerning public? Here's Cost: