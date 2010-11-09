David Hajdu Wins a Deems Taylor Award for Excellence in Music Coverage

This week, TNR’s music critic David Hajdu was honored with a Deems Taylor Award, given out by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers for outstanding coverage of music. Hajdu won for his book of essays Heroes and Villains: Essays on Music, Movies, Comics, and Culture. Many of the essays in the book were originally published in TNR, and we link to a few of them here. Congratulations to one of TNR’s own!

“The Producers,” a discussion of modern music producers Kanye West and Rick Rubin

“Songbook Jam,” on Mos Def and his band’s performance of the American Songbook series at Lincoln Center

“Get Back,” on John Lennon: The Life by Phillip Norman.