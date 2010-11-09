'Liberal Fascism' Author Annoyed About Fascist Name-Calling

[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

Jonah Goldberg, author of the book Liberal Fascism, on C-Span this weekend:

One of the great failures of my book is that it has popularized the use of 'fascism' as an epithet. And one of the things I was hoping to do, and I failed miserably, is shut down the use of the word 'fascist' as an epithet. Instead it's become bipartisan. And I don't like it. I don't think it's all that helpful. It might help my books sales, but that's not what I had hoped to do.

Poor Goldberg. I hope the big sales numbers make him feel better.