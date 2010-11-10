The PICTURE: Outsmarted

"Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane ," Jan Gossart, ca. 1510

"Madonna and Child at the Fountain," Jan van Eyck, 1439

The trouble with Gossart is that he has no idea what to do with his nitpicking realism. The details are never transformed; they declare themselves, nothing more. When he looks at the world, Gossart sees things too much as they are, and, as Oscar Wilde observed in ”The Art of Lying,” “No great artist ever sees things as they really are.” I have been reading Wilde’s Intentions, the essay collection he published in 1891, as deep research for a biography of Alexander Calder that I’m writing. Calder’s parents, who were both artists, were very taken with Wilde’s Intentions in the 1890s, when they lived for a time in Paris, before they returned to Philadelphia, where the artist who would invent the mobile was born in 1898. Everybody knows Wilde’s essays as one of the great shots in the battle for art-for-art’s-sake, at least in England. Opening Intentions—I read some of it years ago—I was prepared for the conversations between young men named Cyril and Vivian, and the late-night settings in country houses, the perfumed cigarettes, the hothouse flowers. What I was not ready for was the naked force of Wilde’s argument. This is, quite simply, the best defense of formalism we have ever had. When Vivian announces—in “The Art of Lying,” an essay in the form of a dialogue—that “Art never expresses anything but itself,” our first reaction may be that we already know this, from Clive Bell and Roger Fry and Clement Greenberg. But formalism, especially as Greenberg defined it, was too insistently impersonal, too much in thrall to historical inevitability. Art became deracinated. Returning to Wilde, I feel that I am recapturing all the ardor and optimism with which formalism was born.

What is remarkable about Wilde’s formalism is that it is so absolutely human. This may come as a surprise, because we’re inclined to think of Wilde’s aesthetics as hothouse stuff. Nothing could be farther from the truth. With Wilde, the unto-itselfness of formalism (and, yes, maybe even the hothouse preciosity of some formalism) is a response to a human problem, a response to the slavery of facts, truths, first impressions. This is not a formalism of necessity but a formalism of free choice—born of the desire to be oneself, to turn away from the world not because history has forced you to do so but because you have chosen to. Wilde’s formalism surely helps to explain what is wrong with Gossart, who knew too little about the art of lying, who was incapable of creating the parallel universe that is a work of art. But Wilde may also show us what is wrong with “Counter Space,” because from his vantage point the elegant formalist look of the show is merely a cover-up, a mask for what amounts to a sociological literalism. Come to think of it, maybe Oscar Wilde, not Walter Benjamin, would be the ideal reviewer for “Counter Space.” I can imagine him anatomizing the artistic virtues of a tinned steel collapsible salad basket before dismissing the entire show as faux formalism and advising everybody to head to Ikea—where, if realism is your thing, the stuff is not only for sale but is actually affordable.

Jed Perl is the art critic at The New Republic.