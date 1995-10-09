Greek To Him

Like too many Americans, I suspect--this is the old unregenerate European in me speaking--that despite your historical training you find it almost impossible to conceive that degree of stony, callous indifference to human suffering that characterized ancient society. The world I investigated in Alexander to Actium had no insurance, anesthetics or official public welfare. Children were regularly put out to die in the woods; stability, not growth, was the ideal; and no one had any real notion of reinvestment. Small resemblance to the modern world there, and we can count our blessings. Business activities, on the other hand, went unregulated to a degree that makes modern free enterprise look positively dirigiste by comparison. The price-gouging carried out by the grain-merchants' cartels of the ancient world has an uncomfortably modern air about it and, in a world where the bearing of arms was taken for granted, prompted a sequence of virtually nonstop wars. Rulers used such conflicts to good effect, since booty provided a popular way to raise revenue.

You suppose that because many Hellenistic individuals felt powerless, their dilemma must have mirrored that of your theoretical American citizen complaining, amid the cushioned horrors of Social Security, Medicare, etc., that true civic involvement is almost lost, that the interference and wastefulness of central government is taking all upright decent folk (i.e., rich and successful conservatives) to hell in the proverbial handbasket. In fact the only real resemblance is that rulers in the Hellenistic period were even less concerned with the plight of the poor and homeless than you are today. Whether under Ptolemaic control or in an independent city-state, the survival of the fittest was no metaphor, but the ugly and literal truth.

Never mind that bread-and-circuses was a Roman concept, or that the only time when anyone in power gave a damn about the populace was when it threatened to riot: I find myself wondering just how, in detail, you draw the parallel between the citizen body of the USA, probably the most physically and politically pampered group in all world history, and those who were either vigorously exploited by corrupt officials in outlying provinces or ground up in what Louis MacNeice once called "the eternal faction and reaction of the city-state." They had something real to complain about, and precious little prospect of redress. I suspect that when you talk about "reforming the great bureaucracies" you vaguely equate conditions in Ptolemaic Alexandria with the problems of Washington, D.C. Not so, my friend. Human life in the third century B.C. was nasty, brutish and short in a way that would have made even Hobbes blink. It embodied the natural consequence of that pure laissez-faireism which seems one of your most cherished dreams.

Let me end on an ironic note. You've come a long way since your days as a young Tulane doctoral candidate, when you understood the paramount importance of backing educational development. Indeed, your virulent assault on the more obvious weaknesses of the university system sounds almost as though it had some personal basis (you spent eight years or so as an assistant professor at West Georgia College: Did the question of tenure ever come up, I wonder?). Presumably your current denigration of bodies such as the NEH is calculated, among other things, to win you cheap kudos with those philistines and fundamentalists who can't hear the word "humanism" without blowing off like Jeremiah. But it might give you pause to know that I was able to complete the crucial final draft of Alexander to Actium--which required freedom from other obligations--only because I won an NEH senior fellowship. I have to ask you, Dr. Gingrich: Would you rather possess that book (never mind your misunderstanding of it) or earn possible votes by making a bonfire of the NEH? Because you can't have it both ways, now can you?