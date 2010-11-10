Boosting Jobs with the Right Kind of Housing and Transportation Efforts

Last week, President Obama called for “any idea, any proposal, any way we can get the economy growing faster so that people who need work can find it faster.” There is a tried and true idea that has always been used in past recoveries; activate the building of the built environment … but with a major twist.

Comprised of real estate and the infrastructure that supports it, especially transportation, the built environment represents over 35 percent of the assets of the economy, its largest asset class. It was the catalytic cause of the Great Recession, along with most previous recessions, and it is now dead in the water. As a result, the economic recovery is anemic, bumping along at about 2 percent GDP growth, not enough to reduce the historically high unemployment rate, especially among those who have not graduated from college (workers with college degrees, preponderantly in the knowledge economy, have a low 4.6 percent unemployment rate).

As I’ve outlined, along with Patrick Doherty, activating the building of the built environment is required to both increase GDP growth but also put the less educated back to work … the workers who build transportation improvements and housing.