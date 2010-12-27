In 1969, Drinan went on a fact-finding mission to Vietnam with a group of other clergy. He was appalled by what he saw. The corruption of the South Vietnamese government, the effects of the American bombing, the torture (“harsh interrogation techniques”) used in military prisons and the “tiger cages,” and the complicated loyalties of the civilian population all served to increase his opposition to the war. Back in Massachusetts, he came to the attention of Jerome Grossman, a prominent anti-war activist who was looking for a candidate who could successfully challenge Congressman Philip Philbin, a pro-war Democrat who had served in Congress for twenty-eight years. Drinan fit the bill and was nominated by a caucus of progressive Democrats, beating out a newly returned Vietnam veteran named John Kerry for the endorsement. He went on to win the primary and the general election, but not before his religious superiors voiced their misgivings about a priest running for partisan political office. Drinan interpreted the instructions that he received broadly, and convinced his immediate superior that dropping out would cause a scandal, thereby placating the Jesuit leaders in Rome.

In Congress, Drinan became a vocal opponent of the war. On July 31, 1973, the Feast of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the sixteenth-century founder of the Jesuits, Drinan introduced the first congressional resolution calling for Nixon’s impeachment. His ground for impeachment was not Watergate; Nixon’s involvement in the cover-up would not be known for another year. Drinan believed that the secret bombing of Cambodia violated the Constitution. Eventually, the Cambodia charge would be the fourth article of impeachment voted on by the House Judiciary Committee, but it lost on a close vote. Watergate, not Cambodia, would force Nixon from office.

Drinan also became heavily involved in a series of important but not necessarily headline-grabbing issues. He worked on reforming federal sentencing guidelines and improving prisons. Then, as now, no one in America gave a damn about prisoners and Drinan gets high marks for pursuing an issue that warranted the attention that he sought to gain for it. He worked on the issue of fair housing, which was controversial in Boston, which had endured race riots over forced busing in the 1970s. He was singularly devoted to fighting for the underdogs in society and the world.

One of those underdogs was Israel. Drinan was fearless in his defense of the country, which played well back in his district, with its heavy Jewish population. But his commitment to the Jewish state was more than tactical. It was a matter of personal conviction. Within Catholic circles, he was involved in ecumenical affairs and would frequently quote Reinhold Niebuhr’s claim that “one cannot be a good Christian unless one is first a good Jew.” Drinan used his voice and his vote to urge the Soviet Union to let more Jews emigrate to Israel. He made a visit to the Soviet Union and met with leading dissidents such as Andrei Sakharov and Anatoly Sharansky. In 1976 he was one of forty Christians to attend a conference on Soviet Jewry held in Brussels. At a celebration of America’s Bicentennial sponsored by a local Jewish group in Faneuil Hall, Drinan likened the early American experience to that of the Jewish pioneers in the land of Israel.

One issue dogged Drinan throughout his career—before, during and after his ten years in Congress: abortion. In the 1960s, he had written extensively about his opposition to abortion, but as individual states began to liberalize their abortion laws Drinan’s own views began to change. He was a lawyer, not a moral theologian, and he perceived that the greatest danger in the debate was the possibility that the government would categorize different types of fetuses and decide who would live and who would die, by allowing abortions when fetal abnormality was present, a position supported by public opinion polls. Drinan opposed any right “to prefer bright and healthy offspring to retarded and defective offspring.” This horrified Drinan, understandably. He thought it better to leave the government entirely out of the equation and hope that expectant mothers and doctors who had taken the Hippocratic Oath, with its explicit vow not to participate in abortion, would not choose to abort on account of the unborn child having Down’s Syndrome or some other abnormality. Drinan appears to have been sincere in his concern about the involvement of the state, but he was incredibly naïve about how the issue of abortion would play out. Once Roe v. Wade essentially permitted abortion-on-demand, the number of abortions skyrocketed.