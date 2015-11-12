We foresee little problem with the hero, Mr. Darcy. You introduce him as possessing a "fine, tall person, handsome features, noble mien; and … ten thousand a year." We might want to make that a hundred thousand a year. Oh, and when he reveals his initial snobbish attitude, you give him "a most forbidding, disagreeable countenance." Couldn't we make that, say, "a haughty sneer which aroused feelings of warmth, and sometimes more, in many women"?

The heroine, Elizabeth Bennet, needs work. Her own mother describes her, on page 2, as "not half so handsome as" her sister. The next description is Mr. Darcy's, who says, "She is tolerable; but not handsome enough to tempt me." Of course we understand you intend to be ironic here, but irony -- alas -- doesn't move product Stateside. Could we at least say she has "flashing, intelligent eyes which arouse feelings of warmth, and sometimes more, in many men"? I think that would keep the reader engaged until the first torrid sex scene, between Jane Bennet and Mr. Bingley, which we propose to insert on page 15…

Dear Mr. Dickens:

May I call you Chuck? Chuck, we're really excited about publishing your saga of Reaganite greed and corruption, A Christmas Carol. Your reworking of Ivan Boesky, Donald Trump, and Michael Milken into the single character of Ebenezer Scrooge is brilliant, brilliant. And the special effects stuff is great -- sort of "Masterpiece Theatre" meets Ghostbusters, as one of our sales guys put it. But our subsidiary rights folks are concerned that Scrooge lacks the sex appeal necessary to interest the Hollywood contingent. "The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shriveled his cheek, stiffened his gait, made his eyes red, his thin lips blue, and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice." To be sure, Chuck, to be sure. But are you aware that thin lips have been known to arouse feelings of warmth, and sometimes more, in many women? Perhaps we should bring that out a little more.

Greed is sexy, Chuck. That's your story. How about: "The cold within him sent delicious shivers down the spines of the women on his staff. …"? Then make the nose aquiline instead of pointed, the cheeks high-boned instead of shriveled, make it blue eyes and red lips instead of red eyes and blue lips, and a gravelly instead of a grating voice (same thing, after all), and we're in business. Know what I'm saying? Just a word here and there can make all the difference. Don't thank us. That's what editors are for.…