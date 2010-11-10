From “Nocturnes”

Beautiful moon the murderer begins to sing

The thief takes off his mask to smell the heliotrope



A junkie steals asters from a rich man’s grave

And spreads them on the modest mound of his mother



A lone girl walks with moonlit haste in the shadow of

the maquiladoras

*

Pol Pot sleeps counting heaven’s lambs

His ex-wife is learning ikebana

*

A pretty boy dances naked in a cage

Twelve or thirteen he is brown and slender

He sings My father sold me to the hillside wolves

For a snort of the white dragon

*

The sky does not judge it’s black and starless

The geese squawking high must make their destination

*

The corpse of my love reappears in a dream

The corpse of my love unzips his own body bag

*

The monkey claps and claps his cymbals are tired

Prosperity decline what does it matter?

*

“A Death blow is a Life blow to Some”

Tell them Emily those woolly ministers



Chopin’s fingers play soft soft soft

Comforting the beasts and flowers

This poem originally ran in the December 2, 2010, issue of the magazine.