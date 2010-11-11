First They Came for the Students, Then They Came for the BBC

This morning my wife and I listened to BBC Radio’s “Today” program—required fare for members of the media looking to tap the nation’s pulse via broadcasts from Prime Minister David Cameron and other senior politicians. Two historians, in what was clearly a pre-recorded program, were discussing Churchill's bleak mood after the fall of France and prior to his making one of his most historic speeches to the House of Commons in June 1940. The speech was rousing both for Britons and for Americans, to whom it was also addressed. We then heard a recording: ”If the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years men will say this was their finest hour.”

By this point my wife and I had realized that there was no unfolding national calamity. The BBC had not been blown off the air by a terrorist bomb or subject to a massive power outage in central London. In fact, BBC journalists had gone on a 48-hour strike, forcing many programs like “Today” off the air, to be replaced by prerecorded filler shows, like the one we were listening to.

The BBC has been severely hit by the U.K. government’s recently announced austerity program, which is making the biggest cuts to public spending here in 60 years. Along with “Today,” the BBC World Service—ironically, a last surviving vestige of Churchill's beloved empire—will also face cuts. The World Service has long been funded by the U.K. Foreign Office, and broadcasts in dozens of languages to millions of listeners across the globe. As its funding is withdrawn, the head of the World Service said this week, 300 journalists could lose their jobs, and several language services be cut.

The BBC is hardly alone in all this. Many government departments will be trimming budgets by 15 percent or more, with only education and health being ring fenced to some degree. This week there was also a strike by the London underground rail workers, and my part of town resembled a university campus, with shoals of cyclists weaving between traffic and pavements thronged with people marching to work.