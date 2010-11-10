Change in the Senate?

This is part 2 in a three-part series on the prospects for government reform in the coming year. Part 1 ran yesterday.

Ah, here we go. This is what everyone wants to hear about, especially liberals. Are we in for a reformed Senate in 2011-2012?



Quick answer? Maybe, on nominations. Not likely, on bills. I'll go through an argument for that position, and then suggest why a January vote on reform might be a mistake, and what Harry Reid should do, starting in the lame duck session, to move reform forward.



Tim Fernholz made the case last week that a January elimination of the filibuster would be both in the Democrats' best interests, and difficult to oppose for Republicans. This is something like Ezra Klein's case that filibuster reform should enacted with a delay of several years, so that neither Democrats nor Republicans will know which side will (first) benefit.

The problem with that has always been the same: the reason for antimajoritarian rules in the Senate has to do with the logic of the institution itself, and the advantages that individual Senators, including those in the majority, have in retaining as much individual influence as possible.



There are really only three ways to overcome that logic.



One is to elect Senators who care more about the party agenda than they do about their individual careers. That's not impossible, but the 2010 elections didn't make it more likely, at least on the Democratic side.



The second is if Senate procedural reform is so important to majority-party constituencies that Senators are induced to promise reform as a high priority, and therefore act on it. (I suppose this could theoretically happen through bipartisan constituent pressure, but that's less likely). Again, I don't think the 2010 election make that more likely in the short run.

The third way that reform could happen is if current norms and rules break down to the extent that a majority of Senators find the status quo intolerable, and are even willing to sacrifice some of their highly-valued individual influence in order to ease the dysfunction.



For legislation, the 2010 elections dramatically decrease the extent to which the filibuster makes the Senate dysfunctional. The configuration of Republican House, Democratic (53/47) Senate, and Democratic president means that any bill will need both GOP and Dem support to become a law, and so the 60 vote requirement in the Senate becomes much less important. That makes the logic of retaining individual influence relatively stronger, not weaker.



However, on nominations, there's a lot more at stake. In the 111th Congress (so far!), Republicans repeatedly stalled even noncontroversial judicial and executive branch confirmations. If they follow the same path with 47 Senators instead of 40 or 41, and with fewer moderate conservatives in their conference, then they will be able to basically shut down the process entirely. While it's not clear what stake individual Democratic Senators have in confirmations of District or even Appeals Court judges, they do have a stake in Senate keeping executive branch confirmations possible, because that's part of how the Senate exercises control over policy. The alternative of massive recess appointments would be a real loss for individual Senator influence, and they might well prefer reform. (The same is even true for judicial nominations, but probably not nearly as direct).