TNR Readers Pick Some of Their Favorite Articles

Last weekend, The New Republic turned 96, and, to celebrate, we ran a collection of our editors’ favorite pieces from the magazine’s archives of essays, criticism, and investigative features. We had pieces by Michael Lewis, Herbert Croly, Michael Kinsley, and other fantastic journalists—even one by blogger extraordinaire Jonathan Chait. In response, TNR readers told us about some of their own favorite pieces. We liked the suggestions so much that we decided to run a few of them here. Enjoy!

“The Global Zeitgeist Checklist: England,” by Michael Kinsley

“Feelings of Warmth,” by Michael Kinsley (on the American edition of A. S. Byatt's Possession)

“A Groom of One’s Own,” by Brent Shaw (on John Boswell's Same Sex Unions in Pre-Modern Europe)