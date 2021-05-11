What d'ya Smoke?

Assaulted with report after unnerving laboratory report on the link between cigarettes and cancer, the nation's tobacco lords and their Madison Avenue idea men are verging on the schizophrenic. They dare not protest too much; yet, will not silence seem to mean consent to the terrible charges of medical science.

Even the old familiars have been shaken. Philip Morris has retreated from gloomy reality to find solace in its new Snap-open pack. As un-cancerous a group of athletes as you'd ever hope to see collected on one page announce that they are Camels adherents to a man. Today's Chesterfield, "the best cigarette ever made," gives you all the benefits of 30 years of scientific tobacco research, says the ad, which also pictures spotless, gleaming North Carolina labs where brilliant young scientists have been extracting impurity after filthy impurity for a generation and a half.

While this don't-rock-the-boat approach is calmly pursued by the old familiars, a more desperate line is strung by the newcomers. The same P. Lorillard Company, which abjures "wild medical pitches" in its Old Gold ads ("a treat, not a treatment") makes Kents, and Kent alone has the "Micronite" filter, which is more effective than any other filter, old or new. The micronite is made of material "so safe, so pure, it's Used to filter the air in leading hospitals."