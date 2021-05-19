What d'ya Smoke?

O-Nic-O describes itself as "the original denicotinized cigarette" and Sano asks smokers WHY GO HALF WAY? Sano is king-sized with a filter and a cork tip; furthermore, the nicotine and tars have been ruthlessly disposed of.

Wally Frank offers a nine-tenths "new way of life for smokers'"—a pipe. Frank has his own filter, vouched for by no less eminent an institution than the famed Tcchnologisches Gewerbe Museum of Vienna. "After extensive stalagometric tests, they found the new Meerschaum filter to have the highest absorbency for filtering out harmful impurities, nicotine and tars." Now there's a testimonial for you!

From all this it's clear that the modern smoker has some hard decisions to make. Shall he stay faithful to the same pack a day that saw him through his courtship? Shall he, at the risk of his children's admiration and his own self-respect, switch to one of those sissy brands, guaranteed to keep the tobacco shreds out of your mouth, if nothing else? Shall he invest in a box of cigars and risk losing his whole personality, as well as his friends? Shall he go about pockets bulging with paraphernalia from Wally Frank? Shall he return to the hooka?

Or will he follow ingenuity to its utmost limit, this being the Maxwell Smokeless Cigarette Relaxer, a late addition to the sundries counters of your neighborhood five and ten? Here we have, at long last, a synthetic cigarette with a synthetic ash glowing from one end, fitted into a washable holder. The smoker inhales the clean, outdoor taste of menthol, and, plans are under way to produce Relaxers in three other delicious flavors—clove, peppermint, and (!) tobacco. This pacifier for adults is guaranteed to contain no nicotines, no tars, no resins, no pleasure; it is unlikely to irritate anybody's throat. And as of this writing no one has accused it of causing cancer.