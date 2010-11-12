Democrats Deserve the 'L' Word: 'Lame'

If you’ve been following the debate about the future of the Bush tax cuts, Thursday was a busy day. It was also a depressing day.

The activity started early, when the Huffington Post reported that the White House was ready to cut a deal with Republicans—and temporarily extend all of the Bush tax cuts, including those that affect higher incomes exclusively.

Why was this newsworthy? Administration officials have for a while hinted that Obama would be willing to extend the upper income cuts temporarily, but only if Congress made the rest of the tax cuts (i.e., those on the first $250,000 of income) permanent. That way, the upper income tax cuts would end in a few years. To renew them, Congress would have to vote on them separately—and it’s a lot harder to pass a tax cut that helps only very wealthy people, since those sorts of tax cuts tend not to be very popular.

For that very reason, Republicans have insisted that all of the tax cuts get extended for the same duration. The Huffington Post story, based on an interview with Obama advisor David Axelrod, suggested the president was ready to go along with that demand: