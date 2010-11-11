Fleeing The Democratic Disaster, Obama Makes Nice In Indonesia

There is no mystery as to why President Obama went half away around the globe shortly after the election. Actually, I suspect that he and his folks scheduled the trip precisely to free him from the inevitable (and certainly annoying) queries about his responsibility for the Democratic disaster. There is another reason, however, why he leapt into the arms of foreign leaders (even those who don’t especially like him). And this is that international affairs is his fail-safe bailiwick; and since his only structurally contingent competitor is the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and it is in Democratic hands (though barely after mid-January) he is likely not to receive much rivalry—”advice and consent”—let alone opposition, from its members.

One has to look back to LBJ’s presidency to find a Senate in the recent past which took its constitutionally sanctioned responsibilities seriously. Even Lyndon Johnson’s vanity couldn’t stop his Vietnam opponents who quickly became his antagonists on virtually everything: J. William Fulbright, who looks uglier in retrospect than his academic pretense then, was more than his match, as were Gene McCarthy, Wayne Morse, even aging Ernest Gruening from Alaska. And they beat him to a pulp in 1968. Until Richard Nixon beat all of them that same year. (Then, they beat him up in return in 1973, after he had won his second term in the biggest trashing of a Democratic candidate in history. Poor George McGovern, an old Stalinoid and still one, so far as I can tell, captured only Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. Not bad, actually, for someone sympathetic to “progressive” dictatorships.)

No one, however, is more haughty than Obama in his made-up history, in his Saidist attitudes to facts, in his disdain for true and tested allies, in his ignorance of economics, in his indifference to the West (and to Christianity, for that matter) as an ideal and a reality, and finally, in his allergy to the thought that lui-même might be limited in wisdom, experience, instinct, even—as we have seen—in the power to persuade. Yes, we can? No, we can’t.

On the other hand, at least until the day before yesterday, he seemed ready to genuflect not only to King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia but to Putin and Medvedev, to the Chinese, to the Turks, to the Syrians, to the Venezuelans and Brazilians (and Hillary to the Argentine, the most corrupt regime in Latin America.) As for Africa and the Africans (and their near-universal agonies), he couldn’t care less. (Although Mrs. Clinton gives speeches about rape in Congo, and please understand that these are urgent speeches, very urgent.)