Do Krugman And I Disagree On The Debt Commission?

My take on the debt commission is provisionally favorable, while Paul Krugman's take is unremittingly hostile. That's kind of interesting, because I generally agree with Krugman about economic policy. What, then, is the source of our disagreement? Let me go through a couple points in his column.

First, Krugman objects to the revenue cap and the cap on health care spending:

Start with the declaration of “Our Guiding Principles and Values.” Among them is, “Cap revenue at or below 21% of G.D.P.” This is a guiding principle? And why is a commission charged with finding every possible route to a balanced budget setting an upper (but not lower) limit on revenue?...

it becomes clear, once you spend a little time trying to figure out what’s going on, that the main driver of those pretty charts is the assumption that the rate of growth in health-care costs will slow dramatically. And how is this to be achieved? By “establishing a process to regularly evaluate cost growth” and taking “additional steps as needed.” What does that mean? I have no idea.

I find these two provisions vague, bordering on meaningless. With no enforcement mechanism, what does it mean? Very little. In theory, the commission could add some kind of triggering mechanism to make the cap powerful, at which point you have to vote the thing down. That seems unlikely anyway.

Second, Krugman sees the tax provisions as a sop to the rich: