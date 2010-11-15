Bang or Whimper?

Democrats' last chance to show some legislative vim.

WASHINGTON—The lame-duck session of Congress that kicks off this week will test whether Democrats have spines made of Play-Doh, and whether President Obama has decided to pretend that capitulation is conciliation.

Congress faces an enormous amount of unfinished business, largely because of successful GOP obstruction tactics during the regular session. Republican senators who declare themselves moderate helped block action on important bills, objecting either to provisions they didn't like or to Democratic procedural maneuvers.

Thus did Sens. Olympia Snowe and Susan Collins of Maine and Scott Brown of Massachusetts give themselves permission to fall in line behind their party’s leadership even as they continued to claim that they were really and truly independent.

OK, let’s test that. One of the bills blocked was the Disclose Act, designed to end the scandal of secret money in election campaigns. If the contest we just went through proves anything, it’s that voters should have the right to know which millionaires, corporations and special interests are flooding the airwaves with attack ads on behalf of candidates who can blithely deny any connection to the slander and any knowledge of who might be trying to buy influence.