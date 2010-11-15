Sarah Palin Gone Wild

But, when Palin can’t lean on the charisma of hairy, oversized killing machines to keep the show relatable, things start to sputter. “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” is about the state’s grandeur, but, just as huge swaths of it are only accessible via aircraft, this vision of Alaska is only accessible via Palin. Now, many on Palin’s ideological wavelength rave about her singular appeal. For instance, back in September 2008, when Palin was a newfound political curiosity rather than a potential existential threat to the nation, Walter Block wrote, “Here is a rifle toting, moose killing, basketball playing, beauty contest winning, charismatic and eloquent long happily married conservative hockey mom who has made something of herself in a very competitive field, who has not gone to finishing school at Harvard, Yale or Princeton.”

People like Block, God bless 'em, are completely wrong. It’s not an ideological thing—Palin just isn’t eloquent or appealing when she speaks. Whenever she's narrating or talking to the public in her new show, her odd verbal peccadilloes dominate, from moments when her tone is overwhelmingly saccharine—which come and go with the unpredictability of, say, a bear—to the way she'll over-enunciate certain words in a manner almost scientifically calibrated to infuriate Northeasterners.

What’s more, to put it diplomatically, Palin is not exactly in a position to draw upon and effectively communicate a vast wealth of knowledge about Alaska. She may have been the governor of the state and lived there for most of her life, but, for someone who has capitalized on an image as a rugged outdoorswoman, she just doesn't come across as all that rugged, or all that informed about the outdoors. She observes, sure, but she isn’t the sort of authoritative guide you want on a televised expedition into the wild frontier fringes.

The rest of the crew doesn't provide much relief. Palin’s daughter Piper is cute (especially when gawking at all those bears), and the kids, in general, seem nice enough. But, at least in the first episode, they don’t come across as major presences. Nor does Todd, who radiates blandness like a room-temperature supernova. Palin explains, "He's very quiet. It's like still waters run deep. When he talks, he's talking to say something, you know, he's just not yappin' his jaw." When she’s stocking up on rhetorical ammo prior to a segment Fox’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” Palin asks her husband whether uncertainty over taxes could impact the number of people he hires. He responds: "Business is about rollin' the dice." It is far and away his most profound contribution to the episode.

But the real challenge in watching "Sarah Palin's Alaska" isn’t trying to evaluate it objectively, to get past Palin’s grating voice and lack of Alaska knowledge, or to count the number of bears that appear (though that would make a great drinking game). It’s trying not to think about politics.