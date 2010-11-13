In Defense of the Deficit Commission

The report also largely endorses the cost-cutting mechanisms established by Obama’s health care reform legislation—and, in fact, would strengthen them, going so far as to suggest implementing a robust public option. Bowles and Simpson also propose raising the gas tax and reducing farm subsidies by $3 billion—smart ideas that liberals should embrace.

Even some of the provisions that are causing apoplexy on the left are not, in reality, as offensive as they may appear at first glance. It’s true that raising the Social Security retirement age disproportionately affects the poor, who have seen much smaller life-expectancy increases over the past few decades than high-earners have. But to make things fairer, Bowles and Simpson endorse several long-standing liberal priorities. They would provide extra benefits for people so old they have outlived their savings, create an early-retirement program for people unable to work strenuous jobs past age 62, and institute a minimum benefit to guarantee lifelong low-earners a retirement above the poverty line. All told, the lowest 20 percent of earners, according to commission projections, would actually see a benefit increase.

To be sure, the Bowles-Simpson approach to taxes is problematic. After eliminating over a trillion dollars in tax deductions and similar policies, the plan uses only $80 billion of it for deficit reduction. The rest gets plowed into lowering taxes. Some rate reduction would be necessary, both to win Republican support and because, in the absence of such cuts, the ending of tax deductions and other measures would effectively lead to a 50-percent tax hike. Still, the balance Bowles and Simpson have chosen doesn’t make any sense. Why not split the trillion dollars evenly between the two priorities, rather than the 93-7 split they’re pushing? Doing so would allow the government to minimize or avert cuts to programs like Social Security and the earned income tax credit.

The report also fails to meaningfully address the biggest sources of our future budget deficits, Medicare and Medicaid. And some of the commission’s smaller proposals—such as requiring young people to pay interest on their federal student loans while attending college—are deeply problematic.