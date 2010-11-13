A Concise Report On What The Polls Say About Obama: "Oy Vey"

The Associated Press, a better and underrated news service than most people realize, has done an analysis of what the people’s votes ten days ago mean. Not about this candidate or that. But about Barack Obama himself.



It is not good news, not good news, at all.



Just one goody before I go to bed on the shore of the Mediterranean:



Majorities disapprove of Obama in all states but California, Delaware, Hawaii and Vermont.



Obama’s job performance ratings was lowest in West Virginia, where 76% disapprove. In Indiana 69% of independents disapprove, and in perennially contested Ohio, 65% disapprove.



So shouldn’t we start looking for a new candidate now?