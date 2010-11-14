The Good Life In Israel...And The Long Life

The U.N. is not a particularly honest source for data. But its annual Development Program Report does have a reputation for probity.

According to a very distinguished Israeli intellectual--a former minister of education and now a professor of law at the interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya--Amnon Rubinstein, writing in today's Jerusalem Post, "Unexpected Expectancy," apprizes of the fact that "life expectancy in violence-ridden, tense Israel (is) the 10th highest in the world." This includes all denizens in the country: that is, Jews, Christian Arabs, Muslim Arabs, Druze. The datum is

81.2 years.

"Below France, Italy, Sweden and Spain," Rubinstein tells us, "but above Norway, Canada and New Zealand." And, counter-intuitively, "much above the United Kingdom (79.8 years) and the United States (79.6)." These statistics are general averages. Jewish women on average live to be 83.9 and Jewish men to 80.5.

The author parses out explanations for the differentials between Israel's Arab citizens and its Jewish ones.