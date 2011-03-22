Along with deregulation came something more insidious: a campaign by the big banks to push homeowners into second mortgages and home-equity loans. Hudson reminds us that before the 1980s, “the idea of borrowing against the family homestead … was considered vaguely disreputable, an act of desperation or irresponsibility.” But that changed after Citicorp and the large S&L’s bombarded homeowners with advertisements telling them to liquidate their equity. In a bit of wordplay that would make Frank Luntz proud, the ads invariably replaced the stigma-holding term “second mortgage” with the friendlier “equity access.” While this campaign was initially aimed at the economically stable, it did not take long before an alternate industry emerged to target the poor and financially unsophisticated.

Retirees such as Elliott, lenders quickly learned, were among the most easily manipulated. “Remember,” executives from one firm wrote in an internal memo, “the weak, meek and ignorant are always good targets.” Hudson offers multiple examples of this type of targeting, first by the shadier S&Ls in the 1990s and then, most prolifically, by modern subprime lenders. Hudson’s delineation of a systematic effort to deceive these borrowers rebuts arguments that the borrowers themselves bear most of the responsibility for the subprime crisis. On the contrary, the dishonesty of many lenders was mind-bogglingly ubiquitous, and went beyond lying about mortgage rates and prepayment penalties to forging signatures and doctoring loan applications.

Hudson focuses on Arnall, among all other potential targets, because Arnall spent virtually his entire career as a predatory lender. Ameriquest, his flagship company, became the largest and perhaps the most devious of the subprime mortgage lenders. He was also among the first to partner with Wall Street to securitize subprime loans. This turned out to be a watershed moment, because it was not until investment banks began bankrolling mortgage lenders that the stage was set for a major crisis. And here Hudson turns to Lehman Brothers—the investment bank that gambled biggest on subprime—to explain how our housing mess sparked a global meltdown.

The Monster is among a wave of books and films that attempt to shed light on the subprime crisis and the 2008 crash, but it is remarkably comprehensive on its own—a sweeping, detailed, and forceful account of the events, the people, and the policies that led to our current economic woes. Hudson’s wisest decision was to avoid obsessing over infamous and arcane Wall Street creations, such as derivatives, collateralized debt obligations, and credit-default swaps, even though they played a role in the market crash. Instead he chose to focus on people—the perpetrators and the victims of mortgage fraud, and the brave few who tried to stop it.

In the end, though, Hudson’s book is about something broader than mortgage lending; its true subject is the insular world of corporate sales, and the dire consequences that ensue when sales departments are usurped by a culture of absolute greed. (The title refers to a deceptive sales tactic wielded by First Alliance Mortgage Company.) Hudson portrays Ameriquest and First Alliance as paradigms of this culture: where cut-throat competition and complete disregard for a client’s best interests were the rule, where movies such as Boiler Room were worshiped, and where managers pressed for more loan volume, regardless of how it was achieved. Absent deregulation and the culture that gave rise to it, Hudson asserts, the crisis would not have occurred.