Superwoman

Such slurs are often hurled at powerful women. One of the most fascinating things about Schiff’s book is her depiction of the way the ancient world’s gender politics shaped epochal events. Cleopatra’s Egypt was reviled by Rome in part because Egyptian women had so much autonomy. As Schiff writes, they made their own marriages, inherited equally, and controlled property. Alexandria, which Schiff depicts as a kind of pagan Paris, had female mathematicians, doctors, and poets. “As much as one third of Ptolemaic Egypt may have been in female hands,” she reports.

Rome, meanwhile, was profoundly patriarchal. “Romans marveled that in Egypt female children were not left to die,” Schiff observes. “A Roman was obligated to raise only his first born daughter.” Roman women were without political and legal rights. They cast their eyes down in public. To Romans, Cleopatra’s power was horrifying, depraved. And when tensions between Rome and Egypt mounted, the rhetoric was saturated with misogyny. As Schiff notes, when Octavian declared war on Cleopatra he rallied his men with their obligation “to allow no woman to make herself equal to a man.” It was in Octavian’s Rome that Cleopatra’s history was written. The result, Schiff writes, “is a nineteenth-century British life of Napoleon or a twentieth-century history of America were it to have been written by Chairman Mao.”

Her attempt to correct the record suggests an audacity worthy of her subject. She is a generalist wading into a field full of experts steeped in the history and languages of the era. The original Roman sources are unreliable as well as hostile. There is little archaeological evidence: “No papyri from Alexandria survive,” writes Schiff. “Almost nothing of the ancient city survives aboveground. We have, perhaps and at most, one written word of Cleopatra’s.” Many of the most elementary details of Cleopatra’s life—who her mother was, whether she married Mark Antony, how she died—are unknowable. Others are a source of scholarly controversy. Given so many lacunae, what’s left for Schiff to do is to try to reconstruct the context in which Cleopatra lived and to deconstruct the carapace of myth that surrounds her memory.

She does not deny that Cleopatra was wildly decadent and, when need be, ruthless. Cleopatra had her rivalrous siblings murdered, though, as Schiff points out, this wasn’t at all unusual in the famously bloody and incestuous Ptolomaic dynasty. She used sex to secure power, first through her liaison with Caesar, then with Antony. But Schiff, like Roller, makes the case that Cleopatra’s intelligence and courage were what made her remarkable. She inherited the Empire when she was eighteen, and she steered it through droughts, currency crises, and complex diplomacy. She united her people and ran a vast, intricate bureaucracy with skill. “Her reign is notable,” Schiff remarks, “for the absence of revolts in Upper Egypt, suddenly quiet as it had not been for a century and a half.”

Schiff’s Cleopatra is a voluptuary as well as an administrator. The biography contains delicious scenes of Anthony and Cleopatra “at the height of their power, reveling amid heady perfume to sweet music, under kaleidoscopic lights, on steamy summer nights, before groaning tables of the finest food and wine in Asia.” Such cinematic flair makes Schiff’s Cleopatra far livelier and more readable than the more academic version by Roller, but it also may make it a little less reliable. According to Roller, some of the most dramatic episodes that Schiff recounts may not have happened, including the wonderful scene in which Cleopatra is smuggled across enemy lines and into Caesar’s quarters in a sack. It is hard, reading Schiff, not to suspect that her Cleopatra is a little too contemporary, a bit too much the fulfillment of our own ideas about female power. She is, among other things, spectacularly savvy about her image, using identity in a way that is almost postmodern.