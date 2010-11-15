The Tiny Cable News Universe

Of all those shows, only O’Reilly gets significantly above two million total viewers. By contrast, NBC's nightly news program doubles O'Reilly's ratings in both total viewers and in the coveted 25-54 bracket. Even CBS, the lowest rated of the three, easily outdraws cable, and both broadcast and cable news face the same aging demographics: the median Fox News viewer is 65, two to three years older than the median broadcast news viewer, and CNN and MSNBC aren't far behind.

But outpacing all of TV news is radio, and that's where Koppel and other media observers should be focusing their attention. At first glance, radio may look like a conservative-dominated field. Rush Limbaugh’s weekly audience of 15 million dwarfs any television news program, and even Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck’s radio audiences are several times their TV audiences.*

In fact, though, NPR provides a counterweight both to conservative talk radio, and to the charge that both sides have equally partisan media. Twenty-seven million people listen to NPR each week, and its morning and evening news programs get fourteen and thirteen million weekly listeners respectively, just behind Limbaugh. The daily audience Unlike TV news or talk radio, NPR's median age is a downright sprightly 50. (The median age of a Limbaugh listener? 67) And as tendentious as the equivalence between MSNBC and Fox already is (MSNBC, for example, wouldn't let its anchors fundraise for an Ohio gubernatorial candidate on air), that equivalency is far more plausible than one between NPR and conservative talk radio. While Limbaugh and others spend their days spouting factually suspect rants, NPR, as James Fallows has written, "is one of the few current inheritors of the tradition of the ambitious, first-rate news organization." It has seventeen foreign bureaus, more than any other American news organization, and its many affiliates continue to provide local news coverage even as local papers struggle. Cable news programs may make for good copy, but perhaps politicos should step back and consider just how influential those shows really are.

*Clarification on comparing ratings: cable news ratings are typically computed for each day of the week, while radio ratings are computed in weekly terms. It is not, however, as simple as dividing the weekly number by number of shows per week: "Morning Edition," for example, gets about 7.6 million listeners daily and about 14 million per week.