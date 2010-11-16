Well, That's Comforting

This does not reassure me about the future of political journalism:

USA Today has distributed revised newsroom flow charts, showing the paper's staffing under a recent reorganization to boost readership and revenue. The documents are dated Oct. 21-22; I recently obtained copies from a source. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time USAT's editorial staffing breakdown has been made public. Some of the key numbers:

5 reporters to cover Congress

27 reporters to cover entertainment

I'd have more to say about this, but I should probably go find out what Lady Gaga is wearing today.