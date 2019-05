[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

Sarah Lyall's New York Times write-up of the news that Prince William is engaged goes through the predictable handwringing over the bride-to-be's relatively "modest" upbringing before giving an account of how David Cameron and his cabinet reacted to the announcement.

Prime Minister David Cameron said that when he announced the news, members of his cabinet responded with a “great cheer” and “banging of the table.”