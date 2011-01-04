In the wake of the Democrats' losses in the recent election, education policy is emerging as a potential issue on which President Obama can find common ground with Republicans. The No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB) was President Bush’s signature example of bipartisan compromise, and in his first two years of office President Obama has already embraced centrist to conservative ideas—such as merit pay for teachers and non-unionized charter schools—that will appeal to the new conservative majority in Congress. Among Democratic interest groups, Obama has singled out teachers’ unions as a power that he is willing to cross; one union official told me that teachers’ unions feel like Obama’s Sister Souljah.

The problem is that non-unionized charter schools, despite all the hoopla surrounding Davis Guggenheim’s film Waiting for ‘Superman’, usually perform about as well as regular public schools. Indeed, the most comprehensive study of charter schools, funded by charter-friendly foundations and conducted by Stanford University’s Margaret Raymond, found that only 17 percent of charter schools outperform comparable public schools. Thirty-seven percent performed worse, and 46 percent performed about the same.

Fortunately, there is another way, a better way, to find common ground with Republicans, which can actually produce sizeable gains in achievement if structured properly: proposals to expand public school choice. Under NCLB, students in failing high poverty schools have the right to transfer to better performing public schools within their districts. President Obama’s initial “Blueprint” for reform of NCLB, released in March, called for eliminating the right to transfer; Republicans want to retain the right because they believe choice will put market pressure on failing public schools to improve. James E. Ryan’s excellent book points out that, if structured properly, public school choice can also tackle the single biggest problem in American education: the separation of poor and middle-class children. Rather than dropping the right to transfer, Ryan notes, the Obama administration should expand and strengthen it.

Ryan is no wide-eyed radical. A former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist, he is a professor at the University of Virginia Law School and a supporter of vouchers. In Five Miles Apart, he carefully surveys the evidence and concludes that steps must be taken to address the social and economic segregation of American public schools. A system of greater choice, rather than compulsory busing, is his prescribed solution, one made more politically feasible by changing demographics, and changing attitudes among young adults.