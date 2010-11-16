David Brooks and Cultures

[Guest post by James Downie]

In today's New York Times, David Brooks argues that liberals have dispensed with feelings and morals.

Many of the psychologists, artists and moral philosophers I know are liberal, so it seems strange that American liberalism should adopt an economic philosophy that excludes psychology, emotion and morality.

Yet that is what has happened. The economic approach embraced by the most prominent liberals over the past few years is mostly mechanical. The economy is treated like a big machine; the people in it like rational, utility maximizing cogs. The performance of the economic machine can be predicted with quantitative macroeconomic models.

These models can be used to make highly specific projections. If the government borrows $1 and then spends it, it will produce $1.50 worth of economic activity. If the government spends $800 billion on a stimulus package, that will produce 3.5 million in new jobs.

Everything is rigorous. Everything is science.

Obviously, what leaps off the page most throughout the column is the wild generalizing about liberals, but Brooks is not the first, nor will he be the last columnist to resort to clumsy stereotypes. But even the facts he is basing the stereotypes on are incorrect. Multipliers, which are the basis for statements like "unemployment benefits will produce $1.50 of economic activity for every dollar spent" in fact are quite inexact, and policymakers know that. The CBO's January assessment of various policy options, for example, marks the range for the multiplier effect of increasing unemployment benefits as between $0.70 and $1.90 per dollar, a range "designed to encompass most economist's views." (The low end is still $0.30 higher than the high end for extending the Bush tax cuts.) Yes, policymakers and economists give specific numbers, but they do so out of convenience. For similar reasons, Brooks would likely think it unnecessary for Gallup to report Obama's most recent approval rating as "between 45 and 51 percent approval and between 42 and 48 percent disapproval," rather than just "48% approval, 45% disapproval."

Conservatives, who are usually stereotyped as narrow-eyed business-school types, have gone all Oprah-esque in trying to argue against these liberals. If the government borrows trillions of dollars, this will increase public anxiety and uncertainty, the conservatives worry. The liberal technicians brush aside this soft-headed mush. These psychological concerns are mythological, they say. That’s gaseous blathering from those who lack quantitative rigor.

Other people get moralistic. This country is already too profligate, they cry. It already shops too much and borrows too much. How can we solve our problems by borrowing and spending more? The liberal technicians brush this away, too. Economics is a rational activity detached from morality. Hardheaded policy makers have to have the courage to flout conventional morality — to borrow even when the country is sick of borrowing.

Brooks later comments that he has had "hundreds" of conversations with businesspeople who are too "scared of the future" to invest. But he misses the reason liberals take the uncertainty complaint with a grain of salt: conservatives have been using it for everything, from the size of government, to taxes, to the deficit, to Obama's health care plan. Is "uncertainty" a problem in the current economic recovery? Yes, and liberals believe that government spending will help the economy, more than it will "increase uncertainty" while the private sector is still reluctant to spend money. Even if the previous sentence is debatable, though, what's not debatable is that the Republican plan for extending the tax cuts will lead to far more borrowing than the recovery plans liberals have tried to push through since the stimulus.