Terror Risk Index: Surprise! Surprise!

Maplecroft is an intellectually astute and politically unbiased global risk evaluator. Its business is to rank (with analysis) some of the world's major (and troublesome) realities from carbon accounting to human rights.

Its roster includes assessing the dangers of terrorism in different countries on a monthly basis. Predictably, the list is pretty stable...with occasional surprises. Like Greece moving this month from 57 to 24 on the scale, largely because violent left-wing groups have lapsed into their post-war habits among which terror is the road to liberation.

In any case, you won't be surprised to learn Somalia, Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan are the first four of the countries denoted as centers of terror, and in that order. I hesitate to point out that al these countries are in the grip of intra-Muslim conflict. Numbers six, seven, eight, nine and ten are sequentially Colombia, Thailand, Philippines, Yemen and Russia of which only Colombia is not afflicted by variations on the jihad theme.

So which country is # five? Well, it's not exactly a state. But it wants to be a state. And Maplecroft has put them in the category of states. So, lo and behold, the "Palestinian Territories" are counted as in the fifth rank.