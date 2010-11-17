High Speed Rail=Free Puppies?

Despite Governor-elect Scott Walker’s strong desire to dedicate Wisconsin’s federal high speed rail money to the state’s highway network, it will stay high speed rail money. Use-it-or-lose-it is the clear message from Washington. That may be sinking in and Walker has now stated his preference to dedicating rail money to the state’s existing service, rather than building new.

Whether or not he’ll be able to do that, it is interesting to look at existing rail ridership in Wisconsin. Forthcoming Brookings analysis of Amtrak passenger trends shows fairly strong growth throughout the state. In fact, from FY 2005 to FY 2009 every Wisconsin station’s growth rate outpaced the national growth of 7.1 percent over the same period. Notable is the relatively new service to Milwaukee’s airport which opened in 2005. Only one other station saw a greater ridership increase over that period and the airport station went from being ranked 167th nationally in terms of total riders to 59th by 2009. The downtown Milwaukee service went from 22nd to 19th during the same time.

Amtrak Boardings and Alightings in Wisconsin, 2005 and 2009

Station 2005 2009 Change Columbus 14,597 17,338 18.8% La Crosse 24,397 30,569 25.3% Milwaukee 474,808 553,475 16.6% Mitchell Airport 30,415 147,299 384.3% Portage 6,318 6,965 10.2% Sturtevant 52,235 71,369 36.6% Tomah 8,232 10,225 24.2% Wisconsin Dells 11,289 13,549 20.0% Total U.S. 50,749,996 54,334,028 7.1%

The question of whether the Milwaukee-Madison route will enjoy similar ridership is harder to answer since there is no service there currently. And parsing out the ridership projections is also no easy task, though the application materials estimate 1.1 million annual passenger trips on the Chicago-Milwaukee-Madison-Minneapolis route when the system is up and running.