Altman May Succeed Summers? Really?

But Altman? Really?

The optics make no sense to me. A major source of discontent with Obama is the perception that he's too close to the financial industry. Or, to put it more bluntly, everybody that doesn't work on Wall Street hates Wall Street. Making somebody from the financial industry the president's top economic adviser sends exactly the wrong message.

All of which might be ok if Altman could offer really great substantive guidance or, at least, could be counted upon to channel some more progressive views into the conversation. But I don't have confidence he'd do those things, either. As my colleague James Downie reminds me, he wrote a widely quoted New York Times op-ed in July arguing that

the tension between President Obama and the business community is hurting both sides and may hamper economic recovery. Closing that divide requires the business community to mute its criticism, and the administration to make personnel and policy adjustments. Neither should be hard.

(My colleague Jonathan Chait had more to say on a similar op-ed back in December 2009.)

To be fair, my knowledge of Altman is pretty superficial. Maybe I'm wrong about what he thinks or how he'd act in office. (As always, readers with different views are encouraged to let me know.) But based on what I've seen, read, and heard, Altman doesn't seem like the kind of person the administration needs right now.