The Lunatic's Tale

The dilemma that precipitated this catastrophic fall from grace was simply this. I was living with a woman whom I cared for very deeply and who had a winning and delightful personality and mind; rich in culture and humor and a joy to spend time with. But (and I curse Fate for this) she did not turn me tin sexually. Concurrently, I was sneaking crosstown nightly to rendezvous with a photographer’s model called Tiffany Schmeederer, whose blood-curdling mentality was in direct inverse proportion to the erotic radiation that oozed from her every pore. Undoubtedly, dear reader, you have heard the expression, “a body that wouldn’t quit,” Well Tiffany’s body would not only not quit, it wouldn’t take five minutes off for a coffee break. Skin like satin, or should I say like the finest of Zabar’s novy, a leonine mane of chestnut hair, long willowy legs and a shape so curvaceous that to run one’s hands over any portion of it was like a ride on the Cyclone. This not to say the one I roomed with, the scintillating and even profound Olive Chomsky was a slouch physiognomy wise. Not at all. In fact she was a handsome woman with all the attendant perquisites of a charming and witty culture vulture and, crudely put, a mechanic in the sack. Perhaps it was the fact that when the light hit Olive at a certain angle she inexplicably resembled my Aunt Rifka. Not that Olive actually looked like my mother’s sister. (Rifka had the appearance of a character in Yiddish folklore called the Golem) It was just that some vague similarity existed around the eyes, and then only if the shadows fell properly. Perhaps it was this incest taboo or perhaps it was just that a face and body like Tiffany Schmeederer’s comes along every few million years and usually heralds an ice age or the destruction of the world by fire. The point is, my needs required the best of two women.

It was Olive I met first. And this after an endless string of relationships wherein my partner invariably left something to be desired. My first wife was brilliant, but had no sense of humor. Of the Marx Brothers, she was convinced the amusing one was Zeppo, My second wife was beautiful, but lacked real passion. I recall once, while we were making love, a curious optical illusion occurred and for a split second it almost looked as though she was moving. Sharon Pflug, whom I lived with for three months, was too hostile. Whitney Weisglass was too accommodating. Pippa Mondale, a cheerful divorcee, made the fatal mistake of defending candles shaped like Laurel and Hardy.

Well-meaning friends fixed me up with a relentless spate of blind dates, all unerringly from the pages of H.P. Lovecraft. Ads, answered out of desperation, in the New York Review of Books, proved equally futile as the “thirtyish poetess” was sixtyish, the “coed who enjoys Bach and Beowulf” looked like Grendel, and the “Bay Area bisexual” told me I didn’t quite coincide with either of her desires. This is not to imply that now and again an apparent plum would not somehow emerge: a beautiful woman, sensual and wise with impressive credentials and winning ways. But, obeying some age old law, perhaps from the Old Testament or Egyptian Book of the Dead, she would reject me. And so it was that I was the most miserable of men. On the surface, apparently blessed with all the necessities for the good life. Underneath, desperately in search of a fulfilling love.