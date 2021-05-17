The Lunatic's Tale

Madness is a relative state. Who can say which of us is truly insane? And while I roam through Central Park wearing moth-eaten clothes and a surgical mask, screaming revolutionary slogans and laughing hysterically, I wonder even now if what I did was really so irrational. For, dear reader, I was not always what is popularly referred to as “a New York street crazy,” pausing at trash cans to fill my shopping bags with bits of string and bottle caps. No, I was once a highly successful doctor living on the upper East Side, gadding about town in a brown Mercedes, and bedecked dashingly in a varied array of Ralph Lauren tweeds.

Hard to believe that I, Dr. Ossip Farkis, once a familiar face at theatre openings, Sardi’s, Lincoln Center, and the Hamptons, where I boasted great wit and a formidable backhand, am now sometimes seen roller skating unshaven down Broadway wearing a knapsack and a pinwheel hat.

The dilemma that precipitated this catastrophic fall from grace was simply this. I was living with a woman whom I cared for very deeply and who had a winning and delightful personality and mind; rich in culture and humor and a joy to spend time with. But (and I curse Fate for this) she did not turn me tin sexually. Concurrently, I was sneaking crosstown nightly to rendezvous with a photographer’s model called Tiffany Schmeederer, whose blood-curdling mentality was in direct inverse proportion to the erotic radiation that oozed from her every pore. Undoubtedly, dear reader, you have heard the expression, “a body that wouldn’t quit,” Well Tiffany’s body would not only not quit, it wouldn’t take five minutes off for a coffee break. Skin like satin, or should I say like the finest of Zabar’s novy, a leonine mane of chestnut hair, long willowy legs and a shape so curvaceous that to run one’s hands over any portion of it was like a ride on the Cyclone. This not to say the one I roomed with, the scintillating and even profound Olive Chomsky was a slouch physiognomy wise. Not at all. In fact she was a handsome woman with all the attendant perquisites of a charming and witty culture vulture and, crudely put, a mechanic in the sack. Perhaps it was the fact that when the light hit Olive at a certain angle she inexplicably resembled my Aunt Rifka. Not that Olive actually looked like my mother’s sister. (Rifka had the appearance of a character in Yiddish folklore called the Golem) It was just that some vague similarity existed around the eyes, and then only if the shadows fell properly. Perhaps it was this incest taboo or perhaps it was just that a face and body like Tiffany Schmeederer’s comes along every few million years and usually heralds an ice age or the destruction of the world by fire. The point is, my needs required the best of two women.