A Sad Day for Equal Pay: We Needed the Paycheck Fairness Act

Today, Senate Republicans voted down the Paycheck Fairness Act (PFA). The PFA would have strengthened the Equal Pay Act (EPA), making it harder for employers to discriminate by gender when paying their employees. Among other things, the bill, which passed in the House in January of 2009, would have required employers to justify pay disparities between men and women, prevented employers from punishing employees who share information about their salaries, and would have required the Department of Labor to conduct and publicize information about pay disparities.

Despite these benign-seeming proposals, the bill had prominent critics, and, sadly, those critics seem to have prevailed. In a September editorial, The Washington Post claimed that it would “allow employees and courts to intrude too far into core business decisions.” In The New York Times, Christina Hoff Sommers of the American Enterprise Institute wrote that “mountains of research [show] that discrimination plays little role in pay disparities between men and women.” And Diana Furchtgott-Roth of the Hudson Institute criticized the bill for responding to a “false problem,” claiming to debunk the “myth of the 77 cent pay gap.”

It’s true that proponents of wage-gap reform often justify its necessity by citing the somewhat misleading statistic that women are paid only 77 cents for every dollar that a man earns (see Obama’s statement from last July or Valerie Jarrett’s September editorial in the Post). The statistic is misleading not because it’s mythical, but because factors that are unrelated to discrimination contribute to this difference, like the fact that occupations dominated by women—such as nursing or teaching—tend to be lower-paying, or that women often choose to take time off to have children, thus slowing the accumulation of professional experience. These conditions might be unfortunate (it’s not as though women chose to go into these fields because they pay less), but they do not necessarily illustrate injustice.

But, even accounting for legitimate factors for pay inequality, there is significant evidence that women are still paid less than men. For example, consider the finding, in a report published by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), that, just one year after graduating from college, women earn on average only 80 percent of what men earn. The fact that women tend to chose majors that result in lower-paying professions explains some of the difference, but, even among male and female graduates within a single major, women almost always earn less. (History is the only major of the 12 majors included in the report in which female graduates earn more than male graduates.)