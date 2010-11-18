Is Obama’s Global Health Initiative Working? A First-Hand Look.

These are tough questions, particularly at a time when the economy is still recovering and our deficits are still historically large. That’s why I decided to go to Africa—to get a first-hand look at the Administration’s $63 billion Global Health Initiative and its impact. Over the course of two weeks, I am visiting Senegal, Ethiopia and Mozambique to see what is working and what is not working. And, thanks to the folks at TNR, I’m going to share my impressions with you. I am not traveling with a big entourage: It’s just me and a colleague from USAID. And I have insisted to our teams on the ground that I want to get out into the field—to see how our efforts are working with the smallest clinics, the most rural hospitals, and all of the places in between.

The countries I am visiting—Senegal, Ethiopia, and Mozambique—have different histories and are in different parts of the continent. That makes for different challenges. Ethiopia, in East Africa, has nearly every major health challenge from HIV/AIDS, malaria, and TB, to more neglected tropical diseases and maternal and child health issues. But we also see a way forward, and, as such, Ethiopia has received about $440 million in U.S. health assistance under the Global Health Initiative. It’s also been designated as one of the “plus” countries. That means it will get extra funds and substantial technical assistance, in order to rapidly implement a new approach to global health that focuses more on women and children’s health, while better integrating existing base health programs and focusing them on sustainable development of Ethiopia’s health system.

Mozambique, in Southern Africa, has the same range of health problems. It has received $360 million per year in health assistance in recent years. And Senegal, where I am now, receives about $50 million in U.S. health assistance. Here, HIV/AIDS is a relatively minor problem: Less than 1 percent of the population is infected. But malaria is widespread. Maternal and child health, plus family planning, remain major needs here.

So those are the countries. And what is the Global Health Initiative? It’s a new, more integrated approach to global health that combines our country’s unprecedented efforts on HIV/AIDS with a focus on child and maternal health and other diseases, along with the strengthening of health systems to save lives and deepen our nation security (after all, good health is critical to economic growth and overall stability). Among GHI’s goals:

o To reduce mortality among children younger than five by more than a third. That would save 3 million lives.