You've Got Them All Wrong, Mr. President

(4) About one-third of independents are important swing voters: The two other groups, the Disaffected Republicans and the Doubting Democrats, who make up 36 percent of Pew’s sample, are swing voters who are not dependable partisans. They are overwhelmingly white. They are not likely to have graduated from college and many of them have not attended college at all. Most of them make less than $75,000. It’s fair to characterize them as white working-class voters. Why are they independents and not Republicans and Democrats? According to the Pew poll, both groups believe that “parties care more about special interests than average Americans.”

What accounts for the fact that the Disaffecteds are more likely to vote Republican and the Doubters Democratic? One source of difference may be the gender gap. The Disaffecteds are predominately male, and the Doubters female. Working-class women are more likely to see the Democrats as the party of economic security and to favor a liberal social agenda. But insofar as members of both groups vote for the other party about one-third of the time—they are not disguised partisans like the Shadow Republicans and Democrats—it’s probably most useful to regard them as members of a single heterogeneous group of swing voters who identify themselves for the moment as “independents.”

And the most important feature of them is not that they call themselves “independents,” but that they belong to a social group that since the 1970s has become an important swing vote. What happened in this November’s election is that many white working-class voters, including white working-class women, voted for Republicans rather than Democrats. As the Pew poll anticipates, that undoubtedly held true among white working-class voters who described themselves as “independents.”

These swing voters are probably one of the two groups that swelled the ranks of independents this election—up to 29 percent in this year’s exit polls from 26 percent in 2006—and tilted the vote to the Republicans. The other is probably the Shadow Republicans, which included voters who had previously considered themselves Republicans, but were alienated by George W. Bush’s second term.

Is there a special strategy that Democrats can use to win over these white working-class independents? And if there is a strategy, does it consist in “changing the ways of Washington?” I’ve not seen any exit polls this year that specifically plumb the views of white working-class independents. That’s probably much too small a category to register in the national polls. So to answer these questions, I have to rely on political history and on interviews I’ve done over the years.

From 1968 through 1994, many white working-class voters in the South and Midwest, alienated by Democratic support for civil rights, abortion rights, and gun control, became partisan Republicans. This group has been likely to vote Republican regardless of who is running or what the condition of the economy is. But for the last four decades, another segment of white working-class voters has gravitated between Republicans and Democrats. Some of these voters identify themselves as “independents,” but that could mean several things: They could be voting one year for a different party than they backed two or four years ago, or they may be splitting their vote. Or, in some cases, it may be because of an anti-government populism that includes skepticism about the two major parties. This description certainly fit many of Ross Perot’s supporters in 1992 and 1996.

In good economic times, these voters will sometimes back a candidate, regardless of party, whom they believe understands them or cares about them. That was part of George W. Bush’s appeal to these voters in 2000 and 2004. But faced with an economic downturn, they will oppose the party that they hold responsible for it. In 1992 and 2008 downturns, many of these voters, outside of the Deep South, backed Democrats because they blamed a Republican administration for the state of the economy. This year, these voters blamed the Obama administration for rising unemployment, and voted against Democrats. In this respect, the fact that some of them identified themselves as “independents” was irrelevant to their decision to back a Republican candidate.

Many of these voters are susceptible to populist appeals, especially during a downturn. After all, they blame special interests for their plight. And those special interests can include business as well as government, as the Pew survey found even in the case of the white working-class independents who leaned Republican. This year, in the absence of an effective populist appeal from the left, many of these white working-class voters embraced a right-wing populism of the type typified by the Tea Parties, which was directed primarily at the government and government programs. The Pew poll found, not surprisingly, that Shadow and Disaffected Republicans enthusiastically back the Tea Party—but as many Doubting Democrats said they agreed as disagreed with the Tea Party.

Because of their embrace of rightwing populism, white working-class voters rejected not only the Obama administration, but its programs. They believed that the stimulus and the health care program made the economy worse. Again, that included the working-class independents who leaned Democratic. Doubting Democrats disapproved of Obama’s Health Care legislation by 54 percent to 32 percent. (By contrast, the more upscale Shadow Democrats approved of it by 72 percent to 19 percent.) These voters now favor cutting government spending and reducing the deficit, although typically they balk at cutting programs that would actually reduce spending. That created a genuine political dilemma for the Obama administration and the Democrats.

What is an effective political response to this group? After the 1994 election, Bill Clinton, faced with massive defection of white working-class voters, adopted a strategy of rhetorical appeasement, declaring that the “era of big government is over.” He also eschewed any new major spending programs. But Clinton was blessed with an economy that, unbeknownst to voters in the 1994 election, was about to enter a boom. It really didn’t matter what Clinton actually did: By November 1996, he could take credit for the economic revival. And the boom was what mattered most to these voters.

Obama faces a much more daunting situation. If he not only embraces the rhetoric of anti-government populism, but lends his support to it by reducing or even freezing social spending, he will risk perpetuating and even deepening the downturn. That will ensure another landslide-scale defeat for the Democrats regardless of what Obama says and does about opposing government expansion. It’s the actual condition of the economy that wins or loses their votes. And what about changing the way Washington works? There are voters out there who care about eliminating earmarks, but they are probably not the white working-class voters who deserted him in 2010. If you want to see how much the white working class objects to earmarks, you can look at the failure of a Republican in Erie, Pennsylvania, to take the seat of the late Representative John Murtha, the king of earmarks, from Murtha’s former chief of staff and protégé, Mark Critz. Or you can look at the high opinion that West Virginia voters had of the late Robert Byrd. The primary criterion by which these voters will decide who to support is the state of the economy, not the size or civility or transparency of the government.

Much of what Obama proposes to do in response to the November defeat sounds depressingly like what he proposed to do in January 2009. It’s not that he didn’t try to work with the Republicans and to change the ways of Washington: He did, and failed, because the Republicans were determined to make him fail and appear weak. Yes, Obama does have to pay attention to those white working-class voters who shift uneasily from one party to the other, but the way to win them over is to get them jobs—and if that fails because of Republican obstructionism, to make sure that these voters blame the Republicans not the Democrats and his administration for the result. If he can’t do that, his only recourse may be to get on his knees and pray that unbeknownst to most voters and many economists, a strong and buoyant recovery is about to begin.

I want to thank Mark Blumenthal, John Sides, and Ruy Teixeira for their help with this analysis.

John B. Judis is a senior editor of The New Republic and a Visiting Scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.