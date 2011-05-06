The most obvious and severe problem is the style of the writing. Each narrator is speaking to another character—Ilona to a school friend, Peter to a colleague, Judit to Ede, Ede to a Hungarian immigrant in the New York bar where he works; but the particularity of the interlocutor does not inflect the writing in a way that justifies the artificiality of the conceit. None of the narrators seems to give a thought to the feelings of their listeners; they assume, rather than earn, a level of feverish absorption. The only hint of self-consciousness comes in the form of painful interjections such as this one, when Judit says, “I’m just talking … How far off the point talking is when you really want to say something!” The formula does not vary from narrator to narrator. Each of them speaks at great length, in a repetitive and rambling style, and then asks the listener if he or she is bored. My secret hope was that one of these listeners would find the courage to answer in the affirmative. None of them do.

Still, there are moments of great wisdom and poignancy. Peter makes the astonishing declaration that he does not “feel a great need to be loved,” and his friend Lazar, describing his own role as a writer, remarks that “we are the guardians of what there is.” Judit makes wonderful observations about her rich employers and concludes that wealth produces a kind of insanity in those who possess it. Her mesmerizing description of Budapest during and after the war is the best thing in the novel.

Anyone who is already familiar with Márai’s writing, and already knows that he is a deep a subtle thinker, will find something lacking in Portraits of a Marriage. The comprehension of this novel depends too much on cracking an alien social code. How many American readers are familiar with the attitudes and the behavior typical of the class to which each character belongs? What is the real significance of occupying a four-room apartment rather than a three-room apartment? Why does Peter wear his family crest only on his underwear? What does Lazar mean when he explains that one thing he values about Peter is that he is a perfect bourgeois gentleman?

This is more than a superficial concern. Class is the subject of the novel, and without an instinctive understanding of what is typical about these characters, it is impossible to grasp what is atypical. I do not quite understand whether Peter is a hero or a villain or something else. He says that Judit “instigated … a kind of class war against [him].” He says that her family lives “at the back of beyond, trawling about in the depths of something very like history.” Is he saying what he means, and making thoughtful observations, or rehearsing the prejudices of his class? There is also the problem of his unflappable calm. When he washes up in New York at the very end, penniless and lonely, his manners remain those of the elegant and generous bourgeois man he has always been. Is this supposed to be evidence of a strength that exists independent of class? Does it suggest that class is real and has nothing to do with money? Or should it seem unpleasant because it represents a refusal to acknowledge a new reality?

Whatever it might have to say about class struggle in Hungary, Portraits of a Marriage is flawed in its conception. The style continually undercuts the real interest of the novel, which is what it might reveal about self-perception and self-representation. There are great novels in which very little happens, to be sure; but if this is such a novel, or something we might call “a novel of ideas,” the ideas are not powerful enough to justify the manner of their articulation. It reads like an endless taunt.