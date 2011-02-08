Yet there was a deeper and more debilitating level of belief that kept Christians from acting as brothers toward Jews, and it was the conviction that history was the arena where God enacted his will. Great events—such as the outbreak of war or the rise of a political movement—reflected the dictates of Providence, and believers had to make peace with them. When Germany annexed the Czech lands in March 1939, Pacelli refused to protest, because to do so would have been to “interfere in historical processes.” A similar reasoning applied to the fate of the Jews. If they were persecuted, it was for a reason—and the reason seemed self-evident in the anti-Judaic mind of European Christians: the Jews had rejected Christ as Messiah.

Catholics were less likely than other Germans to vote for Hitler, and many abhorred the Nazis. Yet in this anti-Judaic view they shared an assumption with Hitler’s followers: that the Jews were fated to suffer. Though many Nazis were deeply anti-Christian, their leader claimed to be executing God’s will in the measures that they took against Jews, and Catholics had no received vocabulary with which to dissent. Thus Pacelli objected to people being killed “because of their nationality or race”—for example, in the fifty-sixth paragraph of his Christmas address in 1942—but he did not speak out for the Jewish people, because according to Catholic theology they lived under a curse.

Why does anyone care about these long-dead popes? Even history buffs can scarcely talk of the Vatican without confusing Pius XI and Pius XII. The pope of our day provides an answer. Looking back upon Nazism, Benedict XVI has implied that the papacy was more clear-sighted than German theologians and bishops, who tried to compromise with evil. Some prayed for the victories of German armies, and their leader, Cardinal Bertram of Breslau, regularly congratulated the Führer on his birthday. When Hitler died in April 1945, Bertram ordered masses said in his memory. But the popes, by contrast, never showed sympathy for Nazism, and prayed for peace. It is Benedict who gives new urgency to the scholarly concern with the history of Pius XI and his successor.

In Hitler, these men faced the greatest moral challenge in the church’s history, but were as perplexed as anyone about how to respond. Wolf calls Hitler the devil, and so did some priests at the time—but the Vatican did not. Throughout the 1930s, the Curia struggled for clarity about the dangers of Nazism, commissioning several statements but failing to release any. Occasionally Ratti and Pacelli spoke against the “cult” of race, but still left room for those who wanted to cultivate racial “values”—through the eugenics of family counseling, for example. In 1938, the Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano stated that the Church advised against interracial marriage—but through “persuasion, not by prohibition.”

Pacelli considered banding with the fascists, something he imagined as “useful.” It was certainly more useful against godless Bolshevism than alliances with liberal democracy. He rejected the idea because some fascists were bent on destroying religion. Still, he did not condemn fascism, because other fascists defended Church interests. In 1939, Pacelli as Pius XII congratulated General Franco for his “Christian Heroism” and welcomed over three thousand soldiers of the Italian-Spanish Arrow Division to the vestibule of the Hall of Benediction, blessing their rosaries and allowing them to kiss his ring.

A generation later, bishops from across the world assembled in Rome for the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), and drew lessons that had eluded the men of the Roman Curia thirty years earlier. It was wrong to imagine the world as divided between the good of the church and the evil outside it. “Many elements of sanctification and truth are found outside its visible structure.” And contrary to the memorandum of Cardinal Merry Del Val, a special blessing rested upon the Jewish people. To see this, one had to read the whole of Paul’s letter to the Romans, with particular attention to chapters nine through eleven, and not just one line.

The words of an Episcopal Council have unsurpassed authority, and cannot be contravened, even by the popes. Yet in recent years John Paul II and his Secretary of the Holy Office Joseph Ratzinger—now Benedict—have re-asserted central authority by appointing bishops against the wishes of their flocks, silencing criticism, and supporting right-wing fringe groups. All of this contradicts the vision of the church as “people of God,” as more than just an institution of power with a hierarchy topped by the Roman Curia.

In 2008, Benedict resuscitated a Good Friday prayer for the Jews, and last year he raised the cause of canonizing Pius XII to a higher stage. For many students of church history, such steps have been deeply troubling. Those hoping to form a judgment of Benedict’s course should read Wolf's learned book and ask themselves whether the Pius they encounter in the memoranda salvaged from the Vatican’s secret archives seems like a saint—with a charisma that speaks through the ages—or whether he appears as fallible as any of us, a man who sought wisdom but ultimately failed to see beyond the horizons of his own time.

John Connelly is a professor of history at the University of California, Berkeley.