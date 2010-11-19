How I Came to Own a Goat

When I arrive in Kissan, the whole village is out to greet me. In a village without a TV, a radio, or other regular entertainment, my visit has sparked a major celebration. Apparently nobody from Dakar—no one from the Senegalese government or the U.S. government—has been here before. There is drum music and singing. The village elders, schoolteachers, Imam, leaders of the women’s group and the local health committee quickly introduce themselves. The villagers performs music and dance, then plays about malaria and how to protect yourself by using a net and indoor spraying.

Via multiple interpreters translating at least two local dialects, as well as French, I hear about the anti-malaria efforts. But I want to see things first-hand, so I ask an onlooker, Fatoumata Camara, if she can take me on a walk thorugh the huts to her home. Camara, a 40-year old woman dressed in bright orange dress and head scarf, takes me to a compound of six huts about 200 yards from the central square. She unlocks the corrugated metal door, and I look inside: two nets above the two beds. Inspection of the other huts in Fatoumata’s compound shows a bed net above each bed, as well as nets hanging from the tree for the outdoor sleeping areas. A walk to the next compound reveals the same thing. It did seem as if there was indeed universal coverage.

Honestly, we don’t only care about how many nets are distributed. What we really should care about is whether fewer people are getting and dying from malaria. Fatoumata and I walked back to the gathering area and Rama Diaw, the district nurse who has responsibility for overseeing Yaya’s work in Kissan, gave a presentation about the anti-malaria work in the village. One of her handwritten pieces of paper had the following table (translated):

Year Anti-Malaria Strategies Cases of Fever Cases of positive malaria Cases of simple malaria Cases of serious malaria % cases of malaria 2008 --Rapid diagnostic tests --Anti-malaria drugs 111 51 44 7 46% 2009 --Rapid diagnostic tests --Anti-malaria drugs --PECADOM 112 26 26 0 23.2% 2010 --Rapid diagnostic tests --Anti-malaria drugs --PECADOM --Universal bednet coverage --Indoor residual spraying 82 4 4 0 4.8%

This is a 90% decline in malaria cases and a complete elimination of severe malaria. And with the rapid diagnostic test it isn’t artificial. Indeed, what the numbers suggest is that with effective diagnosis and treatments, villagers are more willing to bring people with fever to Yaya—that is the why the total number of fever cases has stayed up despite a decline in malaria cases. And it also suggests that with careful accounting of what works and what doesn’t—even in the smallest village—we can make progress

Kissan is on the leading edge of what is happening throughout Senegal. The total number of malaria cases has dropped by nearly 90 percent, from about 1.55 million in 2006 to about 175,000 in 2009. But an even more important number is the decline in deaths. In 2006, there were nearly 1,700 deaths from malaria and in 2009 that dropped to 574. That’s a 66 percent decline.