Hey, Lame-Duck Congress! Fix the Awful Medicare Waiting Period for Disabled People

It didn't happen in the health care bill, presumably because it was estimated to cost the federal government about $10 billion per year between now and 2015. But leaving this out was a political and policy mistake. Although the Congressional Budget Office doesn’t provide the full details, perhaps one-quarter of these additional federal expenditures would reflect a simple shift from hard-pressed state Medicaid programs onto Medicare. Another notable fraction would displace spending by even more hard-pressed individuals and families in difficult circumstances trying to pay their bills.

By 2015, health insurance exchanges, the individual mandate, affordability credits, and the other pillars of health care reform will kick in. So the main policy justifications for a waiting period (to deter both patients from choosing not having insurance and patient-dumping among payers) will be less pressing. If waiving the waiting period entirely seems too expensive, one can spend roughly half that amount by eliminating it for people who lack access to private insurance.

Obamacare is currently unpopular, in part because it has yet to sufficiently affect many people's lives. Because of this, it’s difficult to dispel false critiques about the legislation. But that didn’t have to be the case: The bill was foolishly back-loaded to meet arbitrary budget targets, while useful, up-front measures, such as this Medicare one, were taken off the table to appease budget hawks. True, modest new efforts like the news Preexisting Condition Insurance Plan (PCIP) were retained. But these face difficult administrative challenges and cannot serve anywhere close to the number of people we could help right now by modifying these Medicare rules. Had they been changed in the law to begin with, more people might have a higher opinion of health care reform overall.

Congress can do better during the current lame-duck session. It can at least put the issue up for a vote. Conservatives may argue that we can't afford to expand Medicare by the 2 or 3 percentage points required to finance this measure. They may say that the American people just voted not to provide additional help to people such as Mr. Shepherd. But that's a fight Democrats should welcome, particularly as Republicans push to extend the regressive Bush tax cuts or to roll back fiscally responsible measures, such as curbing overpayments to Medicare Advantage plans.

Putting politics aside, however, Democrats should remember that they went to Washington to help people. This may be their final chance for a while to really do so. They should make the most of it.

Harold Pollack is the Helen Ross Professor of Social Service Administration at the University of Chicago.