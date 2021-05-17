On High and Popular Culture

What is the relationship between high culture and popular culture? This question, which is common in contemporary discussions of the humanities, is sometimes real but as often rhetorical. Two positions usually follow from the rhetorical question. First, it is said that high culture —“the best that has been thought and written in the world”—is in danger, or is indeed already “lost,” because of widespread popular education, popular communications systems, and what is often called “mass society.” Secondly, that high culture—“the tradition”—is, in the main, the product of past stages of society, that it is ineradicably associated with ruling classes and with elites, and that it is accordingly being replaced in modem democratic conditions by a popular culture. The debate between these two positions has practical results in social policy both in the allocation of resources and in the political shaping of cultural institutions. Yet the two common positions and the debate between them are intolerably confused by failures of definitions, and the social policies that follow from them largely ignore the realities of contemporary society.

In its earliest senses, in several major languages, the term “culture” always referred to the culture of something: originally the culture of natural products and then, by metaphorical extension, the culture of mental or spiritual faculties. In either case it was a process defined by the object of cultivation. In the late 18th and early 19th centuries it was given a very different additional meaning. This begins in the universal histories, which offered a largely secular and developmental account of the growth of human civilization. To avoid identification of this process with any particular modem state (and hence to avoid the crude distinction between civilization and barbarism) but even more to emphasize the self-acting (secular) and growing (developmental) factors of human history, the term “culture,” which already expressed human process, was distinguished from and often preferred to the alternative term “civilization.” In the work of Herder and others a further decisive development occurred. We had to speak. Herder insisted, of “cultures” rather than “culture.” At a certain level the process might be universal, but its reality was in a range and series of specific cultures: the whole ways of life of particular groups. This is the origin of the ordinary modem use of “culture” in anthropology.

But the older sense of culture as a process survived. In the course of the 19th century it acquired a specific association with the practices on which mental and spiritual cultivation were thought to depend: intellectual work and the arts. “Culture” is now often a shorthand not only for these practices but for their products. It implies at once the general process of human development and the specific organizations of such development in different societies. It implies also both the whole way of life of a people and the practices and products of intellectual work and the arts. These two implications become sources of difficulty in our notions of “high culture” and “popular culture.”