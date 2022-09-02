On High and Popular Culture

Thus whether within or between societies, respect for “high culture” in its purest and most abstract sense must find a critical rather than a justifying form of expression and action. Within societies it is necessary to become conscious of the selective character of the “high culture” or “cultural tradition” that is currently active, and to explore the relations between the selection and contemporary social structures (including such directly relevant social formations as universities). Between societies, when in any good faith the selective character of particular versions of high culture will quickly become obvious, we must explore the connections between these variations and the real historical and contemporary political and economic relationships, and, above all, to avoid the error of supposing that a selective version made by some temporarily dominant society is “universal” whereas the selective version of some temporarily dominated society is merely “local” or “traditional.” The interaction between particular local selections and what can be conceived theoretically as a universal high culture must, for cultural as well as other reasons, take place in conditions of equality and mutual respect. This, of course, does not mean that what is sought is some bland consensus; there is much necessary opposition and conflict between variant cultural traditions, as well as honest recognition of alternatives.

At this point the meaning of “popular culture” becomes critical. First, there can be no simple contrast between “high culture” (universal) and “popular culture” (local). This is because every available version of high culture is always, in the senses described, local and selective, and because, in the process of being made available in a real society, it includes (whether these are noticed or not) elements of the popular culture, in the widest sense, of its own society. Universities, which transmit and sometimes practice selections of universal high culture, are in their internal organization, which has been shaped by the selection and in their relations with the rest of the society, parts of the popular culture of their own time, with discoverable resemblances to the values, criteria and methods of organization of other institutions in the social structure that are not concerned with high culture at all. The culture of a people, in the sense of its whole way of life, inevitably shapes and colors our explicitly “cultural” institutions.

Secondly, there can be no simple contrast between the “high culture” of a social class or occupational group and the “popular culture” of the rest of the people. There are evident and important differences of degree of access and use, but these are contingent social and historical relationships. In certain societies, of the past and still in some cases of the present, there are distinguishable cultural situations: for example, court and peasant cultures, aristocratic and folk cultures, metropolitan-imperial and native-colonial cultures. Often the separated cultures will have evident differences of degree of access to a more universal high culture, but none of them can be identified with high culture as such, and increasingly, as societies develop, there is influential interaction between previously separated spheres. In industrial societies, and especially in societies with developed and developing systems of general education and communications, we are beyond the stage of influential interaction between distinguishable cultures and into a more complex process that needs to be seen from the beginning as a whole.