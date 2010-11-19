Voting and violence in Abyei, the heart of Sudan.

Abyei, Sudan—On October 19, Bulbul Deng was detained at a government checkpoint as he traveled by bus back from a medical appointment in Khartoum to his home in Abyei, a region situated in the heart of Sudan. At the checkpoint, Deng says the men onboard were forced to lie face-down on the ground, while the Sudanese government soldiers, carrying wooden sticks and AK-47s, asked who among them had fought against the government in violence that destroyed part of Abyei in 2008. Though he told them he did not fight against the government, Deng and a couple more men of military age were detained while the women, children, and other men were eventually let through.

Deng says he was beaten with a stick (a recent scar on his chest is visible) and that his hands and feet were tied. “One of the officers said that I was to be taken to the bush to be killed,” he recalls. But he and the other young men with him were released about an hour later—and told to deliver a warning to others who want to travel to Abyei. “[The officer] said, ‘You go and tell the people in Abyei that, when your people come here, we will kill you,’” Deng says. “[People] going to any other directions, they don’t bother. Only the ones who are going to Abyei,” Deng added.

Abyei is a fertile, 4,000-square-mile area that lies between the north and south of Sudan. On January 9, Abyei’s residents will vote in a referendum to decide which region they want to be a part of. Their vote will occur simultaneously with the more high-profile referendum on whether Sudanese in the south want independence from the north. Both referenda were mandated by a 2005 peace agreement that ended the 22-year war between the Sudanese government, based in the predominantly Muslim north, and rebels in the south. During negotiations, the parties could not agree on whether Abyei, whose oil then accounted for 25 percent of Sudan’s annual production, belonged to the north or the south, so they scheduled a separate vote.

Already, ethnic divisions are threatening the viability of the January 9 vote. Abyei is inhabited year-round by Ngok Dinka like Bulbul Deng, but Misseriya nomads migrate there each year from the north during the harsh dry season to let their cattle graze near the River Kiir (or Bahr el-Arab, in Arabic).During the long war, the Ngok Dinka were affiliated with the southern rebels, while many of the Misseriya were recruited as proxy militia for the Sudanese government. Today, authorities in Khartoum and their counterparts in the south have yet to agree on what constitutes, for voting purposes, a “resident” of Abyei. If only the Ngok Dinka get to vote, Abyei will almost certainly go to the south—a prospect the Sudanese government wants to prevent and the Misseriya fear could cost them access to the grazing land they need to survive. If the Misseriya also get to vote, Abyei just might go to the north—an event the Ngok Dinka worry would leave them under the rule of President Omar Al Bashir, whose government might seize their land. Their southern kin, meanwhile, could be living in a new, independent nation.