Cuba Is Opening Up, As America Turns Away

The American performers in Havana are part of a wider relaxation of person-to-person contacts between the two countries. Our flight from Miami was one of several daily, direct charters from the United States , filled with Cuban-Americans who since last year have been allowed to visit their relatives here. The airline we took, Sky King, flies twice a day and will soon add a third flight.

At the Havana international trade fair, I saw dozens of American companies hawking their wares. Most are food suppliers, which are allowed to import under a 2001 exemption for agricultural products. A man dressed up as a chocolate bar handed out free Hershey products. An Oregon farming cooperative showed off steamed vegetables to a long line of Cuban businessmen waiting for free samples. Gulfstream, another beneficiary of those charter flights, also had a stall. Somehow, despite all the restrictions, the United States is Cuba ’s fifth-largest importer.

From Cubans and Americans here, each sale, each performance, and each flight draws smiles and warm wishes for a broader opening. But for now, those will remain hopes. Republican control of Congress—in particular, the ascension of pro-embargo, Cuban-American Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen to chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee—will effectively kill any Congressional effort to ease trade or travel restrictions. The president could ease them himself by executive order; for instance, he could instruct the Treasury Department not to punish Americans who come here without official permission. But a modest proposal to ease the travel ban further, allowing Americans to make trips to the island for athletic, academic and religious events, has been sitting on his desk for months. Many Cuba analysts doubt he has the political capital or will to push the issue now.

This is not the opening Cuba was expecting from President Obama. From average Cubans, we heard disappointment. And from Cuban officials, we heard that familiar mix of pride and amusement at what they see as American stubbornness.

"We'll do just fine without you," one official told me.