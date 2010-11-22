Passing the Test, and Net Plus

I am in Gandiaye, a relatively large town with an imposing mosque about five hours east of Dakar on a main highway. I am trying to read the French in the ledger book and I am not doing very well. One of the great deficiencies of my education is my lack of language skills.

But it doesn’t take a whole lot to figure out that there are a lot of + signs in the column marked TDR, the French acronym for the rapid diagnostic test for malaria. (It seems all French acronyms are backwards.) There were 16 + signs just since the start of October.

Puzzling my way through the cases one thing becomes clear: the ages of the patients. These were almost all adolescents 12 years old, 15, 18, 14, and on. There were two children under five and one over 30.

Then, the chief nurse of this health post explains. The local area had distributed nets, but only to children under five and pregnant women. “Universal coverage," the project to distribute nets to everyone, had not yet arrived. And the log book attested to the effectiveness of the insecticide-treated nets.

If I needed any additional proof, I find it at another health post, this one miles from the main road in a small village Diam Diam (“Peace, Peace”). A small, stifling hot room with no electric light has three in-patients. Two gaunt children, a seven-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, have that faraway, vacant stare of exhaustion and apathy. They are hooked up to IVs, getting quinine for severe malaria. (The other patient has pneumonia, which is the biggest killer in developing countries.) And why do they have malaria? They came from a neighboring district, one that also did not have universal coverage. These kids, older than five, were sleeping without nets.