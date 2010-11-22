Laffer Track

Good for Schakowsky for showing that liberals embrace fiscal responsibility and that biting hard into programs that benefit the middle class and the poor is not the only way to do so. And all who reject her military cuts need to make clear what they would cut instead, or which taxes they would raise.

As for the Bowles-Simpson plan, its problems include an unrealistic 21 percent limit on revenues as a share of gross domestic product. And as the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has pointed out, the proposal's excessive cuts in Social Security would rather substantially reduce benefits for Americans earning as little as $43,000 a year, hardly rich people. That's a bad idea.

In a sharp but even-tempered critique, the center—a liberal group deeply committed to deficit reduction—also notes that the plan's health cuts "could harm vulnerable people" by creating "widespread health care access problems." This is the last thing we need.

And why is a deficit reduction commission in the business of reducing tax rates for the wealthy and corporations? Bowles and Simpson propose to cut the top income tax rate from 35 percent, under current law, to 23 percent? Yes, they get there by eliminating all deductions—and would treat capital gains and dividends like other income, a sensible tax reform.

But even if certain popular tax benefits are restored, the top rate would still come down to 28 percent. Why do that when the deficit is so big?

Some conservatives are smart enough to know what a Trojan horse looks like. Wall Street Journal columnist Daniel Henninger wrote an ecstatic column last week ("8-14-23 or Fight!") praising the commission for the rate cuts. If the main purpose of this exercise is to cater to the supply siders on The Wall Street Journal's editorial board, many of us will fall by the wayside.

But shouldn't conservatives want to debate all this? Will Speaker Boehner be serious about deficits or not?



