A Tale Of Two White Boards

For better or for worse, one of the most important communications media of the last couple years has been Glenn Beck and his chalkboard:
I wonder if it's a coincidence that the Obama administration has countered with Austan Goolsbee and his white board:
Now, Goolsbee's presentations are short, popular, and well below the level of an economic seminar. That said, they're smart, cool, fact-based, and fairly persuasive. The contrast between the two men at their white boards is a synecdoche of the clash between technocratic liberalism and right-wing ideology that has dominated the national agenda since 2009.